  "Absolutely incredible" - Johan Estupinan's vengeful Bangkok showcase against Turkish mauler has fans catching their breath

"Absolutely incredible" - Johan Estupinan's vengeful Bangkok showcase against Turkish mauler has fans catching their breath

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 19, 2025 16:26 GMT
Johan Estupinan [Photo via ONE Championship]
Johan Estupinan [Photo via ONE Championship]

Nearly a year ago, Johan Estupinan made a resounding statement that he was more than ready for the challenges on ONE Championship's main roster.

At ONE 167 in June 2024, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Panda Kick' justified the top brass' decision to move him up to the elite level by manhandling Zafer Sayik for the majority of their three-round bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Check out the highlights of that matchup uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

The Colombian phenom impressed in his debut on the grand stage, delivering a commanding performance that featured two knockdowns en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Estupinan found his rhythm early, using sharp kicks to measure distance before landing a thunderous right hand that floored the Turkish striker. Moments later, he perfectly timed Sayik's flying offense with a short right hook for a second knockdown.

Though Sayik showed improved head movement in the second round, Estupinan remained relentless, unleashing powerful combinations that kept his opponent on the defensive.

In the final frame, Estupinan continued to pile on the pressure, mixing in punishing body shots to close out a dominant and well-rounded outing.

With Estupinan's sheer drubbing of Sayik now making waves online, fan anticipation for his return to action is reaching fever pitch:

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

Johan Estupinan looks to extend his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Estupinan has a chance to stretch his momentum by going 6-0 under the promotion's banner when he reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

There, the Colombian striking prodigy takes on battle-tested Japanese veteran Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai encounter, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nissi Icasiano

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
