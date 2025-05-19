"Absolutely incredible" - Johan Estupinan's vengeful Bangkok showcase against Turkish mauler has fans catching their breath

Nearly a year ago, Johan Estupinan made a resounding statement that he was more than ready for the challenges on ONE Championship's main roster.

At ONE 167 in June 2024, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Panda Kick' justified the top brass' decision to move him up to the elite level by manhandling Zafer Sayik for the majority of their three-round bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Check out the highlights of that matchup uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

The Colombian phenom impressed in his debut on the grand stage, delivering a commanding performance that featured two knockdowns en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Estupinan found his rhythm early, using sharp kicks to measure distance before landing a thunderous right hand that floored the Turkish striker. Moments later, he perfectly timed Sayik's flying offense with a short right hook for a second knockdown.

Though Sayik showed improved head movement in the second round, Estupinan remained relentless, unleashing powerful combinations that kept his opponent on the defensive.

In the final frame, Estupinan continued to pile on the pressure, mixing in punishing body shots to close out a dominant and well-rounded outing.

With Estupinan's sheer drubbing of Sayik now making waves online, fan anticipation for his return to action is reaching fever pitch:

Johan Estupinan looks to extend his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Estupinan has a chance to stretch his momentum by going 6-0 under the promotion's banner when he reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

There, the Colombian striking prodigy takes on battle-tested Japanese veteran Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai encounter, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

