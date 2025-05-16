WATCH: Colombian spitfire Johan Estupinan cranks up the heat in his camp for ONE Fight Night 32 tussle vs. Taiki Naito

  • home icon
By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 16, 2025 19:12 GMT
Johan Estupinan (left), Taiki Naitio (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Johan Estupinan is leaving no stone unturned in training camp as he gears up for a major step up in competition at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The Colombian prospect is set to square off against longtime promotional standout Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai duel, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adding to the anticipation, ONE Championship recently shared footage of Estupinan showcasing his sharpness and intensity during padwork with his coach.

Check out the Instagram clip below:

So far, 'Panda Kick' has been nothing short of spectacular since joining the world's largest martial arts organization last year, racking up four consecutive victories — with two coming by way of knockout.

His biggest accomplishment to date was when Estupinan earned the No. 5 seat in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings by virtue of his hard-fought unanimous decision win over Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 this past January.

Johan Estupinan is in for a tough test against Taiki Naito

Johan Estupinan may carry the momentum in his next assignment at ONE Fight Night 32, but that alone may not be enough to overcome the seasoned challenge posed by Japanese veteran Taiki Naito.

A fixture in ONE Championship's flyweight striking ranks, Naito has competed 13 times on the global stage, earning accolades in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Now, returning to the four-ounce gloves of Muay Thai —where he's delivered some of his most memorable performances — Naito aims to rebound from a 1-2 standing in his recent kickboxing outings.

Estupinan faces a steep test in "Silent Sniper." With his deep reservoir of experience to go along with his elusive, unorthodox style, Naito has all the tools to halt the Colombian's surging rise in the division.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch this bout and more live and for free via Prime Video.

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

