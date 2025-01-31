Young phenom Johan Ghazali vows that a “better ‘Jojo’” will step into the limelight after falling short against Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali embodies the timeless combat sports mantra: “You either win or you learn.”

The 18-year-old sensation experienced a major setback on the undercard of ONE 170 last week, falling short against Johan Estupinan in their flyweight Muay Thai clash at the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a battle between two of the division’s brightest young stars, both men came out firing, exchanging heavy blows at a blistering pace. Ghazali drew first blood, flooring Estupinan with a crisp right hand in the opening round.

Trending

However, the Colombian answered back in the second, landing sharp punches that sent Ghazali to the canvas. The Malaysian-American phenom showed his grit, weathering the storm and pushing the bout into a decisive third round.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With everything still on the line, Estupinan turned up the pressure, unleashing a relentless barrage of kicks and punches that kept Ghazali on the defensive until the final bell.

Estupinan’s last-ditch effort managed to sway the judges to his favor to walk away with a unanimous decision victory and extend his flawless record to 27-0.

Despite the tough loss, Ghazali remains undeterred. Speaking to ONE Championship in a post-fight interview shared on Instagram, he made his intentions clear:

“As long as I can breathe, as long as I’m still standing, I’ll keep going. So, never give up. Next fight you’ll see a better ‘Jojo.’ Let’s go!”

Superbon lauds Johan Ghazali as future world champion

Prior to Johan Ghazali’s showdown with Johan Estupinan at ONE 170, Muay Thai legend Superbon boldly predicted that, given his talent and work ethic, the teenage standout has all the makings of a future world champion.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion:

“When I was 18, I was lazy. If no one pushed me, I’d hide, But he (Ghazali) doesn’t. He does it himself. He can be the best in a couple of years because he works really hard and never stops.”

While this loss may serve as a learning experience, it’s clear that Ghazali’s journey is far from over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.