Flyweight Muay Thai banger between Johan Estupinan and Taiki Naito confirmed for ONE Fight Night 32

Colombian striking phenom Johan Estupinan will look to extend his unbeaten record when he takes on one of his most experienced opponents to date, Taiki Naito.

Ad

This three-round flyweight Muay Thai war has been added to ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, set to go down inside the fabled halls of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on June 6, live in US Primetime.

Ad

Trending

Johan Estupinan entered ONE Championship like an unstoppable hurricane, introducing himself to the global stage with a 27-second knockout in his promotional debut last year.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Panda Kick' never looked back since, notching five victories in the home of martial arts to keep his pristine 27-0 slate intact against world-class competition.

The 22-year-old dynamo clinched the fifth spot in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai rankings following his most recent win against fellow phenom Johan 'Jojo' Ghazali at ONE 170 last January.

Ad

So far, no one has been able to handle the JCFernandez and Team CSK representative's wild yet highly-refined striking style.

However, Naito is up for the task. The Japanese veteran has been a mainstay in the promotion's 125-pound striking ranks and has even fought pound-for-pound greats Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty.

After competing in kickboxing for his last three bouts, 'Silent Sniper' will return to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' with the mission to hand Estupinan the first loss of his professional career.

Ad

Confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 32

As always, ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US primetime, free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.

ONE's sixth Amazon event of 2025 will be headlined by an explosive flyweight Muay Thai clash between Thai compatriots Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Ad

Here are the other confirmed bouts:

Alibeg Rasulov vs Maurice Abevi (lightweight MMA)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs Dmitrii Kovtun (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Keep following Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates about ONE Fight Night 32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.