Alibeg Rasulov, Maurice Abevi to lock horns in pivotal lightweight MMA tussle at ONE Fight Night 32

The next contender for the ONE lightweight MMA world title could emerge when Alibeg Rasulov and Maurice Abevi go toe-to-toe in an intriguing MMA tilt at ONE Fight Night 32.

Their three-round lightweight MMA tilt inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, was revealed by the promotion on its official website over the weekend.

Rasulov has made an instant impact since debuting in the organization last summer, staying undefeated across two thrilling battles that showcased why he deserves a spot amongst the best on the roster.

In his debut, the Hyperion Fighters standout overwhelmed former lightweight MMA kingpin Ok Rae Yoon en route to a comfortable win on all the judges' scorecards.

It also earned the Dagestani-born Turkish superstar the dream of a lifetime to challenge reigning divisional king and two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee in his sophomore outing.

Though he impressed against the Singaporean-American megastar in their world title tilt at ONE Fight Night 26, an accidental eye poke from the champion near the end of the second round rendered the fight a no-contest.

Alibeg Rasulov has stayed patient, continued working on his craft, and is prepared to fight his way to another opportunity at his first MMA world title.

While he's looked every bit like a man on a mission, the undefeated Turkish slugger (15-0-1) can expect to be tested to the fullest against someone of Abevi's caliber on Friday, June 6.

Maurice Abevi looks to enter world title picture with massive win over Alibeg Rasulov

Like Alibeg Rasulov, Abevi has done his bit to steal headlines on the global stage of ONE Championship. The Swiss fighter has racked up three successive victories against Samat Mamedov, Zhang Lipeng, and Blake Cooper, after being stunned by Halil Amir in his promotional bow. Another big win for the surging Swiss might book him a ticket to a five-round scrap for the first time in his career.

More fights will be added to the card in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more information.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free for all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

