“He didn’t even use his injury time” - Christian Lee admits disappointment for abrupt ending to his return fight versus Alibeg Rasulov

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee was just as frustrated as anyone that his fight against Alibeg Rasulov last December didn't end up the way he had hoped.
Lee returned to action after a two-year hiatus to defend his lightweight MMA strap against Rasulov, but after an inadvertent eye poke, the match was stopped and resulted in a no-contest ruling.
'The Warrior' retained his title, but the fight left a bad taste in the mouth for Lee and fans watching. Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Lee expressed his disappointment over how the fight ended.
The Singaporean-American star said:
"For it to end the way it did - with an eye poke - it’s unfortunate. But the fact that there was still time left on the clock and he didn’t even use his injury time."
Lee is now currently back at home in Mililani, Hawaii, running Prodigy Training Center, where he trains younger brother 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee.
The 26-year-old double champ is looking to return to action soon.
Christian Lee says fighting career is now secondary to his role as a father: "I’m really a dad first"
Despite holding two massive 26-pound golden belts over his shoulders, and being considered one of the best MMA fighters in the world, 'The Warrior' said fighting is no longer his first priority.
After becoming a father, Lee said his family takes precedence over everything in his life and career. He told Bangkok Post:
"I’m so happy. My family’s everything. I’m a dad first, a fighter second. That’s my profession, what I do for work, but I’m really a dad first. So I couldn’t be more happy."
