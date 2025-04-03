“I was dominating that fight” - Christian Lee does not see the need to rematch Alibeg Rasulov

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee of Singapore and the United States managed to keep his lightweight gold by the skin of his teeth in a December battle with unbeaten Turkish fighter Alibeg Rasulov.

Ad

Lee returned to action after a two-year hiatus to defend his lightweight MMA gold, but ended up poking Rasulov in the eye mid-fight, forcing an unexpected halt to the matchup, which resulted in a no contest ruling.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Lee looked back on that fight, and even though it ended the way it did, 'The Warrior' feels he was dominating Rasulov anyway.

As such, he does not feel the need to rematch the Turkish fighter but instead would like to focus on defending his welterweight belt if possible.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Mililani, Hawaii resident said:

"I feel like I was dominating that fight and I could feel him breaking. So I don’t like how the fight ended, but I’m not going to waste time going back there when I feel like I have work to be done in the welterweight division."

What's next for Christian Lee?

Double champ 'The Warrior' Christian Lee wants to shift his primary focus to defending his ONE welterweight MMA world title in his next bout. And he has a couple of names he wants to see in the cage with him.

Ad

He told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"When I look at the welterweight division right now, I think Zebaztian Kadestam is definitely a worthy opponent. He just knocked out Roberto Soldic, he’s a former champion. But we’ll see what ONE Championship says, what they throw at me, and I’ll be training for everybody."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Christian Lee's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.