“A pioneer of the sport” - Two-division champ Christian Lee pays tribute to Shinya Aoki’s legendary career

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee of Singapore and the United States looked on in awe as former adversary, and senior 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki may have fought his last fight as an MMA fighter.

Lee used to train with Aoki at Evolve MMA earlier in his career, and the young Hawaiian champion even took 'Tobikan Judan's belt from him in 2019, so the two certainly share history.

Aoki fought and defeated Filipino veteran Eduard Folayang by submission in the first round at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last week as Lee watched from ringside.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee gave props to his former mentor:

"Shinya Aoki’s career was amazing. He was really a pioneer of the sport. He went from fighting in Pride, he really fought in every major organization. He’s been a champion in so many organizations, and he’s somebody that I really look up to as a fighter."

Needless to say, Lee has a lot of respect for the Japanese MMA legend.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Christian Lee open to welterweight MMA title defense against Roberto Soldic: "He’s definitely in my line of view"

Two-division MMA king 'The Warrior' Christian Lee was no doubt impressed by 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic's explosive knockout victory over Dagi Arslanaliev earlier this year, and he thinks the Croatian sensation could be closing in on a world title shot soon.

Lee told SCMP MMA:

"I think that with how he started off his ONE Championship journey, his first fight ending in a no-contest, and losing his second fight, I think that it’s going to take more than just one good win to get a title shot. But he’s definitely in my line of view."

