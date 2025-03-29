“One day they can fight for the title” - Lightweight champ Christian Lee says brother Adrian and Kade Ruotolo are the future of the division

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee of Singapore and the United States knows that his ward, younger brother 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee represents the future of professional mixed martial arts.

Adrian is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship, and competes among the very best talent in the world's largest martial arts organization.

But 'The Phenom' isn't the only rising lightweight star in the promotion. There's also ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who himself is a perfect 3-0 in MMA competition.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Christian says both his brother Adrian and Ruotolo are the future of the sport, and that the two could meet in the cage soon.

'The Warrior' said:

"For Adrian, I think that’s a great fight. As his coach, I would definitely be open to him and Kade fighting. I do think that they’re both rising stars, and so I’d like to see them both continue winning and you know, maybe one day they can fight for the title against each other. So we’ll see how that lines up but I think that fight is inevitable."

Christian Lee proud of younger brother Adrian Lee for victory at ONE 172: "I’m so impressed by his performance"

Adrian Lee scored his third straight finish in ONE Championship last weekend at ONE 172, and brother Christian Lee had nothing but praise for his prized ward.

'The Warrior' said:

"I’m so impressed by his performance and I’m so proud of him. We trained really hard leading up to this fight and we always say in our gym - 'we train hard and the fight’s gonna be easy.' So he trained really hard for this one and I’m glad that it led to an easy fight."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

