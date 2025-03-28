Christian Lee on possible welterweight title defense versus "dangerous" Roberto Soldic: “Definitely gonna be a tough opponent”

Reigning ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee isn't too sure where his next assignment lies, but he is certain of one thing — a tough test, one of which includes Roberto Soldic.

The Croatian knockout machine earned his first promotional win at ONE 171: Qatar in trademark fashion. He put any concerns about his form to rest inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Feb. 20 with a thunderous left hook that planted Dagi Arslanliev to the canvas two minutes into their welterweight joust.

Shortly after the triumph, the UFD Gym talent declared he'd love to face the Evolve MMA and Prodigy Training Center affiliate for his 26 pounds of gold. The latter, for his part, welcomes the test, one which he describes as a tough assignment.

Christian Lee told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) last week:

"That is exciting. I think he's one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, I would say. So, he's definitely gonna be a tough opponent."

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

'Robocop's' immaculate finish of Arslanaliev improved his slate to 21-4 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. 19 of his victories have come inside the distance.

Christian Lee, meanwhile, is eyeing a return to the global stage in the shortest time possible after his hotly-anticipated fight against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26 in December last year ended in no contest.

Christian Lee uber-proud of Adrian Lee's victory at ONE 172

Christian Lee couldn't be happier with his brother's triumphant outing at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23.

'The Warrior,' who serves as Adrian Lee's head coach alongside their dad, Ken, took to Instagram shortly after the 19-year-old's Anaconda choke win over Takeharu Ogawa to send a congratulatory message to his youngest sibling.

He wrote:

"Amazing performance by the Phenom this past weekend. As a coach, there’s nothing better than watching your fighter win without taking any damage. This one was 63 seconds to the Anaconda submission. I couldn’t be more proud of you, bro!"

Check out the post below:

Adrian only needed 63 seconds to wrap up his third outing on martial arts' grandest stage to improve his slate to 3-0. He also cashed in on a third successive US$50,000 performance bonus.

