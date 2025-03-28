  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Christian Lee on possible welterweight title defense versus "dangerous" Roberto Soldic: “Definitely gonna be a tough opponent”

Christian Lee on possible welterweight title defense versus "dangerous" Roberto Soldic: “Definitely gonna be a tough opponent”

By James De Rozario
Modified Mar 28, 2025 05:14 GMT
(From left) Christian Lee and Roberto Soldic.
(From left) Christian Lee and Roberto Soldic.

Reigning ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee isn't too sure where his next assignment lies, but he is certain of one thing — a tough test, one of which includes Roberto Soldic.

Ad

The Croatian knockout machine earned his first promotional win at ONE 171: Qatar in trademark fashion. He put any concerns about his form to rest inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Feb. 20 with a thunderous left hook that planted Dagi Arslanliev to the canvas two minutes into their welterweight joust.

Shortly after the triumph, the UFD Gym talent declared he'd love to face the Evolve MMA and Prodigy Training Center affiliate for his 26 pounds of gold. The latter, for his part, welcomes the test, one which he describes as a tough assignment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Christian Lee told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) last week:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That is exciting. I think he's one of the most dangerous fighters in ONE Championship, I would say. So, he's definitely gonna be a tough opponent."

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

youtube-cover
Ad

'Robocop's' immaculate finish of Arslanaliev improved his slate to 21-4 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. 19 of his victories have come inside the distance.

Christian Lee, meanwhile, is eyeing a return to the global stage in the shortest time possible after his hotly-anticipated fight against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26 in December last year ended in no contest.

Christian Lee uber-proud of Adrian Lee's victory at ONE 172

Christian Lee couldn't be happier with his brother's triumphant outing at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23.

Ad

'The Warrior,' who serves as Adrian Lee's head coach alongside their dad, Ken, took to Instagram shortly after the 19-year-old's Anaconda choke win over Takeharu Ogawa to send a congratulatory message to his youngest sibling.

He wrote:

"Amazing performance by the Phenom this past weekend. As a coach, there’s nothing better than watching your fighter win without taking any damage. This one was 63 seconds to the Anaconda submission. I couldn’t be more proud of you, bro!"
Ad

Check out the post below:

Adrian only needed 63 seconds to wrap up his third outing on martial arts' grandest stage to improve his slate to 3-0. He also cashed in on a third successive US$50,000 performance bonus.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी