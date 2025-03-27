“He’s definitely in my line of view” - Two-division MMA champ Christian Lee intrigued by a potential showdown with Roberto Soldic

Christian Lee acknowledged that Roberto Soldic is now in his crosshairs after a spectacular statement-making performance at ONE 171 last February.

'Robocop' annihilated Dagi Arslanaliev, one of Lee's toughest opponents in the past, with a one-hitter quitter, which stands as an early Knockout of The Year contender.

The Croatian also immediately asked for a world title shot after recording that highlight-reel-worthy finish.

Christian Lee recently addressed Soldic's request in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

While 'The Warrior' is impressed by Soldic's frightening power, he believes 'Robocop' still needs to work his way up the ladder.

"I think that with how he started off his ONE Championship journey, his first fight ending in a no-contest, and losing his second fight, I think that it’s going to take more than just one good win to get a title shot. But he’s definitely in my line of view," Lee said.

After a lengthy hiatus, Christian Lee resurfaced at ONE Fight Night 26 last December to defend his lightweight MMA crown against Alibeg Rasulov. Unfortunately, that fight ended in a no-contest due to an inadvertent eye poke that rendered the challenger unable to continue.

Meanwhile, it appears Lee is aiming to defend his other belt next, the welterweight MMA crown, when he returns to action sometime this year.

Watch the full interview:

Christian Lee says brother Adrian's success inspired him to train again

Christian Lee focused on coaching his youngest sibling, Adrian Lee, during his time away from the Circle.

That mentorship paid dividends, as the 18-year-old stud raced to a 3-0 start in the home of martial arts following another submission victory at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang last week.

Appearing during the ONE 172 pre-show, the double champ admitted seeing his little brother thrive reignited his inner fire.

"There was a time when I stopped training. I just spent all of my time and energy training Adrian. So he would come to my house every day, I would work with him for two hours one to two times per day. And then he got so good to the point where I was out of shape, not training, making this guy strong, and he was like throwing me around the mat. So that' when I was like, 'yeah I gotta get back in there and train for myself too.'"

The full replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available via watch.onefc.com

