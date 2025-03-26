“We’re pushing each other” - Christian Lee says training with brother Adrian has made him into a more complete fighter

Christian Lee has fully embraced his mentorship role to his younger brother and rising MMA star Adrian Lee.

It turns out that being a teacher has been quite fruitful to 'The Warrior' since he also learned a lot while imparting his knowledge to his sibling.

Appearing during the ONE 172 preshow with Rich Franklin and Mitch Chilson, the Lee brothers expressed their unique bond on and off the circle.

For Christian Lee, having a training partner who's basically his clone has been a huge blessing:

"It’s great. It’s nice that we kind of all do have the same trait. My parents, they started off teaching martial arts, then all the kids ended up growing up in fighting. So my brother and I, we’re in the gym everyday, we’re pushing each other."

Christian Lee's influence on Adrian has been evident in the youngster's blossoming MMA career. 'The Phenom' has looked outstanding in his first three contests, where he collected three straight $50,000 performance bonuses after exhilarating submission wins.

The Prodigy Training Center and Evolve MMA athlete barely broke a sweat against Takeharu Ogawa at Takeru vs. Rodtang over the weekend.

Watch the full ONE 172 preshow:

Adrian Lee says training with Christian Lee separates him from the pack

Adrian Lee admits that being under the wing of the reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion feels like a cheat code at times.

In an earlier interview with Parry Punch, 'The Phenom' acknowledged that his vast improvements come from training with the best day in and day out:

"I definitely have a big advantage over other young and rising stars around my age because of how experienced I’ve gotten with all the competition I’ve had over the years and having a two-division champ as a brother. He’s the best of the best and I get to train with him every day. So he’s definitely leveled up my game a lot."

