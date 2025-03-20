Adrian Lee says training with brother Christian Lee sets him apart from other young rising stars: “I definitely have a big advantage”

When you grow up in the Lee family, fighting isn't just something you do - it's in your blood. While most fighters Adrian Lee's age are still figuring things out, he's already got elite experience built into his daily routine thanks to one major factor: his big brother.

In an interview with Parry Punch, Adrian spoke of the advantage of having Christian Lee as his daily training partner:

"I definitely have a big advantage over other young and rising stars around my age because of how experienced I’ve gotten with all the competition I’ve had over the years and having a two-division champ as a brother. He’s the best of the best and I get to train with him every day. So he’s definitely leveled up my game a lot."

Watch the full interview below:

“I've been doing everything” - Adrian Lee says well-rounded game has been key to his success

While other fighters may have to pick one skill and focus on specializing, Adrian Lee has been training everything since day one. In a feature by Story of the Fight, the young fighter spoke of his well-rounded game and hard work being key to his ongoing success in combat sports:

"Maybe grappling. It's kind of hard because I've been grappling for a long time, but I've been doing everything for a long time. There's not really one or the other. For me, it's like mixed martial arts as a whole. I've been training for as long as I can remember."

With back-to-back wins outlining his professional career so far, Adrian Lee has been living up to the high expectations the world has placed upon his shoulders.

Catch him in action against Japan's Takeru Ogawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23. Fans can watch live via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

