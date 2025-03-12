“I've been doing everything” - Adrian Lee says well-rounded game has been key to his success

Singaporean-American MMA prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee represents the next generation of the famed Lee family of Hawaii.

The young star features a well-rounded game, complete with an explosive striking repertoire, and the sublime grappling skills his family is known for.

Speaking to Story of the Fight in a recent guest appearance, Lee talked about his well-rounded game and the hard work he has put in being key to his success in MMA.

'The Phenom' said:

"Maybe grappling. It's kind of hard because I've been grappling for a long time, but I've been doing everything for a long time. There's not really one or the other. For me, it's like mixed martial arts as a whole. I've been training for as long as I can remember."

Needless to say, Lee is one of the fastest rising MMA stars in the world today.

The 18-year-old joined the world's largest martial arts organization in June of 2024, debuting that year by taking home two submission victories.

Now, the lightweight rising star is ready to return to action against another tough opponent for his third ONE Championship fight.

Adrian Lee heads to 'Land of the Rising Sun' for his next outing at ONE 172

Singaporean-American star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee will head back to the Circle in search of his third victory. This time, he faces Japanese phenom Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

