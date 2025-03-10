"His family has tons of experience" - Johan Ghazali backing Adrian Lee to stay perfect against Shozo Isojima at ONE 172

Johan Ghazali is backing fellow young up-and-comer Adrian Lee to continue his pristine form when he returns to action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Ad

Emanating live from the Saitama Super Arena on March 23, Lee squares off against fellow unbeaten talent Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA fixture.

Johan, who's shared a few words with the Prodigy Training Center athlete during the time they competed on ONE 167 and ONE 168: Denver, had this to say on whether Lee has what it takes to get his hand raised in Japan.

"I believe so. His family is very experienced in this sport. So I know he will put on a very good performance," the 18-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Given that he has little knowledge of the debuting Japanese superstar, 'Jojo' refuses to commit to how he sees the teenager working his way to victory.

However, with the Hawaii-based talent riding off two back-to-back submission wins over Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo, Johan knows fans will be in for a treat.

"I do not know who he's fighting, so I can't say much on their styles and everything, but Adrian Lee is gonna be at his best. His family has tons of experience, and they'll make sure he's ready for this fight."

Ad

Fight fans can catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Adrian Lee says he's spared no effort to guarantee a victorious outing in Japan

Adrian Lee hasn't gone easy on himself as he seeks to take his budding MMA career to 3-0 in "The Land of the Rising Sun" in two weeks.

In an exclusive interview with Story of the Fight, 'The Phenom' admitted that he's pushed himself beyond his limit to maximize his chances at a win, as he shared:

"I feel good. I'm feeling tired, you know, sore. Training camp's been great. Definitely feeling it on the body, but it's all going to pay off."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.