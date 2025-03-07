Adrian Lee putting himself through the wringer to prep for war at ONE 172: "It's all going to pay off"

Teenage MMA sensation Adrian Lee knows that all the pain and sacrifices that he currently experiences in his current training camp will all be worth it once he finally gets his hands on Shozo Isojima at ONE 172 on March 23.

Lee and Isojima will lock horns for a lightweight MMA match in front of the Saitama Super Arena crowd in Japan.

During his pre-fight interview with Story of the Fight on YouTube, 'The Phenom' admits that he has been exhausted from all the hard work he has put in inside the gym but acknowledges the possible result of it, as he narrated:

"I feel good. I'm feeling tired, you know, sore. Training camp's been great. Definitely feeling it on the body, but it's all going to pay off."

Check out Adrian Lee's full interview below:

The 18-year-old athlete will gun for his third consecutive victory under the world's largest martial arts organization after victimizing Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo in his first two outings with submission stoppages.

Adrian Lee claims that he and brother Christian have been experimenting on new techniques in training

During the same conversation with Story of the Fight, the Prodigy Training Center representative reveals that he and his older brother Christian Lee, who currently reigns as a two-division MMA world champion, have been going back and forth with something new inside the gym.

This keeps both of them sharp and creative, thus giving them an edge against one another. Adrian Lee explained:

"It really helps us evolve each other because we really have to invent new things and create new things that the other person hasn't seen before to really get the edge on the other."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

