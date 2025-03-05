“We really have to invent new things” - Adrian Lee says training with brother Christian Lee every day forces him to be creative

Adrian Lee says he and brother Christian Lee already know each other's best moves down to a tee.

Given the familiarity these two share, the only way to keep it fresh in training is by trying new things and learning together on the fly.

'The Phenom' recently shared what it's like being in the gym with his sibling, who just happens to be the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

According to the younger Lee, creativity just flows whenever they go to work at Prodigy Training Center. The 18-year-old rising star shared in an interview on Story of the Fight's YouTube channel:

"It really helps us evolve each other because we really have to invent new things and create new things that the other person hasn't seen before to really get the edge on the other."

While Adrian Lee certainly inherited his world champion siblings' mastery of MMA fundamentals, it's clear that he also has an extra flair to his game.

The youngest of the famed brood is off to a blazing hot start in his professional career, going 2-0 in the world's largest martial arts organization.

We've already seen glimpses of superstardom in his impressive victories over Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo, and he'll look to add another feather to his cap at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Watch Adrian Lee's interview in its entirety:

Adrian Lee will face a fellow undefeated rising star at ONE 172

After going 2-0 last year, Adrian Lee will look to keep the momentum going in his first bout of 2025.

'The Phenom' will face Japanese upstart Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA contest on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

The 27-year-old sports a pristine 5-0 record and will look to make an immediate splash in his promotional debut by halting Lee's hype train.

Watch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

