“I take a lot of naps” - Adrian Lee reveals his secret to recovery after hard training sessions

At just 18 years old, 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee already has the discipline reminiscent of a seasoned pro. The rising star is preparing for his third professional fight at ONE 172, and with it comes intense training that would leave the common folk dead on their feet.

Ad

But Lee follows a pretty simple formula: train hard, rest harder.

"The way I do that is I train as hard as I can whenever I do train," Lee said. "And whenever I'm not training, I'm doing everything I can to recover and rest. I take a lot of naps throughout the day, and lately, I've been doing ice baths."

Ad

Trending

With two promotional wins in his budding professional career and the legendary Lee pedigree, Adrian is coming into ONE 172 with the weight of expectations heavy on his back. But he will neither bend nor break - especially not against undefeated prospect and promotional newcomer Shozo Isojima.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Adrian Lee admits he felt immense pressure when he made his professional MMA debut with ONE

Few fighters enter the pro ranks with as much hype as Adrian Lee, and he knew exactly what he was getting himself into the moment he stepped under the bright lights of the ONE Championship stage.

"I definitely felt the pressure, like, all the expectations," Lee said. "Once you go pro, there's no going back. For me, there has never been going back. There's no giving up, there's no outs."

Ad

Lee faces an undefeated opponent in Shozo Isojima, but this is only another opportunity for him to live up to the standards set by his siblings.

Adrian Lee vs Shozo Isojima features on the stacked ONE 172 fight card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23. Buy tickets here to watch live, or catch the action via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.