“I always like pulling off weird and new submissions” - Adrian Lee loves pushing the boundaries when it comes to his MMA training

Rising Singaporean-American martial artist Adrian Lee said he continues to shore up his game in line with his push to be the thorough fighter he wants to be.

The younger brother of double ONE world champion Christian Lee has been working with his team in adding on to his arsenal, pushing the boundaries as much as possible of what he can be able to pull off.

Lee shared this in an interview with the Story of the Fight podcast, highlighting how he has other go-to moves apart from the inverted triangle he likes employing during fights, saying:

"That's [inverted triangle] definitely a fun one. I got some other tricks up my sleeve that I'm planning to showcase... But definitely whenever I'm in the gym, I always like pulling off weird and new submissions that are difficult to pull off, because it's just all the more rewarding, and it's all the cooler in competition."

Check out the interview below:

A more well-rounded game is what Adrian Lee is looking to showcase when he plunges back into action on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Lee will be taking on ONE newcomer, Shozo Isojima, in a featured lightweight MMA contest. It will be Lee's third outing in the promotion since making his debut in June last year, and he is gunning to keep his record unblemished.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Adrian Lee steadily settling in as a professional fighter

MMA phenom Adrian Lee is steadily settling in as a professional fighter but admitted that early on, he felt the pressure of taking his martial arts journey to a whole new level.

In the same interview with the Story of the Fight podcast, he said when he decided to go professional last year, he immediately realized that he was already competing in a different setting.

18-year-old Lee shared:

"I definitely felt the pressure, like, all the expectations. Once you go pro, there's no going back. For me, there has never been going back. There's no giving up, there's no outs."

Lee has had two fights so far in ONE Championship, displaying that he is a natural in what he does by winning both through submission in the opening round. The most recent of his wins was over American Nico Cornejo back in September, where he finished things off with a sleek rear-naked choke.

It is a momentum he looks to sustain at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang later this month in Japan.

