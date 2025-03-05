Adrian Lee says cornering his siblings helped him settle into ease on the global stage: "Really great that I got that experience"

Adrian Lee is ever grateful for the exposure he had in ONE Championship long before he inked a deal with the organization.

The Prodigy Training Center was still a young boy when his brother, Christian Lee, and sister, Angela Lee, got their pro careers off inside the circle in 2015.

From their fight week procedures, media interviews, weigh-ins, and everything else they go through before they strap the four-ounce gloves, 'The Phenom' always accompanied them to get a taste of what it's like in the big league.

Since then, he's experienced several nights under the bright lights. The Hawaii-based talent was also in his late sister's corner, Victoria Lee, through her three sensational finishes in 2021.

Adrian Lee, of course, wasn't just there for the fun of it. The eagle-eyed fighter was shadowing them to get a better understanding of the sport as a whole.

Now, with two impressive finishes and looking like a fighter beyond his years, 'The Phenom' admits one of the reasons for his success today was due to his early introduction to life in ONE Championship.

The teenage upstart told the Story of the Fight:

"Yeah, definitely. Going to my brother's and my sisters' fights definitely helped me a lot. I'm so used to it. I've been going to ONE events since I was like 10 years old.

"So, it's really great that I got that experience, and now when I go into the ring, it's so familiar, and it's so much easier to get through the whole fight experience."

Watch his full interview with Story of the Fight here:

Adrian Lee aims to make it 3-0 in ONE 172 return

Adrian Lee is scheduled for his third appearance in ONE Championship at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

The young gun squares off against local talent and fellow undefeated fighter Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA duel.

'The Phenom' is currently 2-0 in his career after submitting Nico Cornejo and Antonio Mammarella at ONE 168: Denver and ONE 167, respectively.

In the opposite corner, Isojima spots a 5-0 resume ahead of his promotional bow. The 27-year-old has four unanimous decision wins and a submission finish under his belt.

The ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV will be available at watch.onefc.com. The card takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

