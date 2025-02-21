  • home icon
  • “Best KO 2025” - Roberto Soldic’s brutal one-shot killer of Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171 has fans absolutely awestruck

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 21, 2025 18:54 GMT
Roberto Soldic [Photo via ONE Championship]
ONE 171 may have produced an early frontrunner for 2025’s Knockout of the Year after Roberto Soldic delivered a stunning finish against Dagi Arslanaliev last Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The Croatian hard-hitter may have walked away with the victory, but he initially had to overcome an early scare to deliver a highlight-reel knockout in his welterweight MMA showdown opposite the 2019 ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix finalist.

Arslanaliev came out aggressive, dropping Soldic with a solid overhand right. However, the former KSW two-division champion weathered the storm, regrouped, and spectacularly turned the tables.

As the Turkish bruiser intended to land a body kick, Soldic countered with a perfectly timed left hook that sent him crashing face-first to the canvas.

Referee Mohamad Sulaiman stepped in immediately, waving off the bout at the 1:55 mark of the opening round and awarding "Robocop" a decisive stoppage victory.

With this victory over Arslanaliev, Soldic upgraded his win-loss ledger to 21-4, securing his 19th career knockout while also earning a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Championship wasted no time sharing the electrifying moment on Instagram, sparking widespread fan reactions:

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

Liam Harrison applauds Roberto Soldic for scary KO win

Among those who took notice of Roberto Soldic’s one-punch stoppage was British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title contender marveled at Soldic’s raw power on Instagram:

“The power was absolutely outrageous… The power in ‘Robocop’s’ left hand is crazy.”

Now, with momentum on his side, Soldic has his sights set on bigger opportunities.

In his post-fight interview with color commentator Mitch Chilson, he lobbied for a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship, currently held by two-division world titleholder Christian Lee.

Additionally, he is eyeing a grudge match against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, who knocked out Soldic in May 2023.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
