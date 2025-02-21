“Absolutely outrageous” - Liam Harrison reaffirms Roberto Soldic’s terrifying power in vicious knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison was among the many who applauded Roberto Soldic for his breathtaking victory at ONE 171.

'The Hitman' tuned in alongside fight fans worldwide as the Croatian powerhouse delivered a highlight-reel knockout against Turkey’s Dagi Arslanaliev in their welterweight MMA showdown last Friday, February 20, at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Arslanaliev came out firing, flooring Soldic with a thunderous overhand right. However, the former KSW two-division champion weathered the storm, regained his composure, and turned the tide in spectacular fashion.

As the Turkish standout attempted a body kick, Soldic unleashed a perfectly timed left hook that instantly shut his opponent’s lights out, sending him face-first to the canvas.

Referee Mohamad Sulaiman wasted no time stepping in, waving off the contest at the 1:55 mark of the opening round and awarding the stoppage win to 'Robocop'.

With the emphatic finish, Soldic improved his record to 21-4, notching his 19th career stoppage and pocketing a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

As ONE Championship shared the ending sequence on Instagram, Harrison couldn’t help but express his admiration for Soldic’s stellar showing in the comment section.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger wrote:

“The power was absolutely outrageous… The power in ‘Robocop’s’ left hand is crazy.”

Roberto Soldic looks forward to a busy 2025

The long-awaited first win for Roberto Soldic in the world's largest martial arts organization was nothing short of spectacular, and he wasted no time plotting his next move.

In his post-fight interview, Soldic called for a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship, which is currently in the possession of two-division king Christian Lee.

Also, he eyes redemption by lobbying for a rematch against former divisional titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam, the man who handed him a knockout loss in May 2023.

