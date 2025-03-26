"I gotta get back in there and train" - Christian Lee admits he has been inspired by brother Adrian Lee's success

Reigning two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee recently revealed that his younger brother Adrian Lee was instrumental in regaining his fire to train and get back in tip-top shape.

During the ONE 172 pre-show, the welterweight and lightweight kingpin shared the exact moment when Adrian gave him a reality check to get back to training, as he narrated:

"There was a time when I stopped training. I just spent all of my time and energy training Adrian. So he would come to my house everyday, I would work with him for two hours one to two times per day. And then he got so good to the point where I was out of shape, not training, making this guy strong, and he was like throwing me around the mat. So that' when I was like, "yeah I gotta get back in there and train for myself too." And now we have that balance."

Watch the ONE 172 pre-show here:

'The Warrior' returned to action last December 2024 at ONE Fight Night 26 against Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE lightweight MMA world title, but it resulted in a no-contest after an accidental eyepoke ended the match.

Adrian Lee wins his third straight match after submitting Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

All the hard work that Christian and Adrian Lee have paid off last Sunday at ONE 172 when 'The Phenom' submitted Takeharu Ogawa in their lightweight MMA scrap via Anaconda choke in the opening round.

The 19-year-old MMA rising star has beautifully set up the technique by utilizing the global ruleset and landed several solid knees to the Japanese's head before swiftly transitioning to the submission.

It was Lee's third successive victory under the world's largest martial arts organization, which also maintained his 100 percent finish rate.

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

