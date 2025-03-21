  • home icon
"Invest a lot in your body" - Teenage phenom Adrian Lee preaches the value of recovery for a long MMA career

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 21, 2025 09:05 GMT
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship

18-year-old Singaporean-American rising MMA star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee lives and breathes fighting. In fact, it consumes every minute of his every day. And that's exactly how he wants it.

But that also means he takes great care of his physical and mental well-being, which Lee says is very important if he wants to stay long in the fight game.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on Parry Punch, Lee talked about the grueling nature of fighting and training and why it's important for an athlete to take care of his body.

youtube-cover
The 18-year-old Prodigy Training Center said:

"These fight camps, it’s the most sore you’d ever be in your lives. I’m super big on recovery, though. That’s one thing I thing helps me a lot in my fights. Being a MMA fighter, you need to invest a lot in your body. Apart from training, I do ice bath, resting, stretching, massaging, I re-invest back a lot in my body."
Needless to say, fans can always count on Lee to enter his fights in the best shape possible, and they won't have to wait long to see him back in action as he returns this weekend.

Adrian Lee to face Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 in Japan

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is set to face short-notice opponent Takeharu Ogawa of Japan in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

The 18-year-old is gunning for his third straight victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
