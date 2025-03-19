Adrian Lee eager to see off Takeharu Ogawa "as soon as possible" at ONE 172: "Whatever comes first"

On March 23 at ONE 172, teenage phenom Adrian Lee is going to compete in his third professional MMA bout after previously winning his first two matches via submissions.

Lee will take on Japanese veteran Takeharu Ogawa, who stepped in on late notice, in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Before getting his hands on the promotional debutant, he was interviewed by Parry Punch and discussed his mentality inside the ring:

"Whenever I enter the ring, my plan is to always finish my fight as soon as possible. So it could be submission, KO, TKO, whatever comes first."

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

'The Phenom' is eager to prove that he's not just a one-dimensional fighter who always pressures his opponents and goes for submissions.

Instead, he aims to showcase his striking prowess and knockout power. This way, he could maintain his 100 percent finish rate.

Adrian Lee says that he will not back down against anyone that ONE Championship gives him

During the interview with Parry Punch, the Prodigy Training Center-affiliated athlete has vowed to never back down from any fighter that the world's largest martial arts organization would put in front of him.

Adrian Lee reiterated that it is his job to fight them and be ready to face them with the help of his father and older brother, as he explained:

"I never choose my opponents. Whoever the matchmaker or my coaches tell me to go up against, I'd fight whoever it is. It doesn't really faze me. My dad and my brother deal with all that stuff. I just deal with my fight and get ready."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per view. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

