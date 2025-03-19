“I’d fight whoever it is” - Adrian Lee vows to never turn down matches for the rest of his career

Rising MMA star Adrian Lee prides himself in being one not to back down from any challenges. It is something he continues to uphold early in his ONE Championship journey.

'The Phenom' spoke about it in an interview on the Parry Punch podcast, highlighting how he never chooses his opponent and leaves the matchmaking to the promotion and his handlers.

19-year-old Lee said:

"I never choose my opponents. Whoever the matchmakers or my coaches tell me to go up against, I’d fight whoever it is. It doesn’t really faze me. My dad and my brother deal with all that stuff. I just deal with my fight and get ready."

Watch the full interview below:

Adrian Lee made his ONE Championship debut in June last year and has had two matches since, which he both won.

He first defeated by submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round Australian Antonio Mammarella in his maiden outing.

The Singaporean-American fighter further improved on it in his next match in September, submitting American Nico Cornejo in the opening round by submission (rear-naked choke).

Both of his victories earned him $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Adrian Lee faces new opponent at ONE 172

Adrian Lee's mindset of not backing down from a challenge will once again be on display as he takes on a late-replacement opponent for his scheduled match this week in Japan.

The Prodigy Training Center representative is featured in a lightweight clash at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. He is going up against hometown bet Takeharu Ogawa, who replaced the original opponent and currently injured Shozo Isojima.

In Ogawa, 33, Lee is facing an opponent looking to build up his name in MMA and who boasts of an aggressive and well-rounded style.

The Lee-Ogawa match is one of 14 top-notch martial arts action on offer at ONE 172, which marks the return of ONE Championship to Japan for the second straight year.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

