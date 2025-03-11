“They just feel so good” - Teenage phenom Adrian Lee reveals his preference between knockouts or submissions

18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore, like his world-famous siblings, is quickly developing a penchant for producing highlight reel finishes.

Lee joined the world's largest martial arts organization in June of 2024 and has since won two bouts and submission victories against experienced opponents.

When asked which he prefers -- separating an opponent from his senses or forcing him to tap -- Lee made his choice.

He told Story of the Fight in a recent guest appearance:

"That's tough. You know, they both feel so good. I'd say maybe the knockout, but it's kind of hard because with the submissions, like I've been grappling for so long. It's like they just feel so good getting a nice, quick catch. It's as good as it could go."

'The Phenom' is one of the most exciting young stars in the MMA world today, and the future for the lightweight standout indeed looks bright.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee back in action in the Circle.

Adrian Lee returns to face Japan's Shozo Isojima at ONE 172 in Saitama

The boy wonder Adrian Lee is ready to return to the Circle for his third bout on ONE Championship's global stage.

The 18-year-old is set to do battle with Japanese star Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

