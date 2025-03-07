“I played so much” - Adrian Lee recalls the time he qualified for the Fortnite World Cup 

18-year-old Singaporean-American rising martial arts star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is the boy wonder. It's certainly not much of a stretch to say that.

Ad

The Mililani, Hawaii, resident can do it all. At just 18 years of age, Lee is already an elite MMA fighter with ever-improving skills and all the makings of a future world champion.

Be that as it may, his talent extends far beyond the steel cage. 'The Phenom' recently expressed his passion for photography and videography, impressively in and of itself. But Lee is also an avid gamer, and at one point, he was one of the United States' best Fortnite players.

Ad

Trending

Fortnite is a popular online game in a battle royale style, where hundreds of players compete against each other on a vast virtual world map, eliminating each other until only one player remains.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on Story of the Fight, Lee revealed that he was actually on his way to the Fortnite World Cup but chose to prioritize his martial arts career instead- undoubtedly a wise decision.

Ad

Ad

'The Phenom' shared:

"In middle school, prime time, I always played Fortnite. I played so much I even made it to the World Cup, but I didn't go. I qualified for the World Cup, but it was at the same time when I had to fly out for my nationals when I was in middle school."

Ad

Adrian Lee returns to action in ONE Championship against Shozo Isojima at ONE 172

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee will put all of his Fortnite experience to the test in the Circle when he faces Japan's Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.