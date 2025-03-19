Adrian Lee says there’s no quit in him until he’s ‘at the top of the top’ in MMA career: “I have extremely high goals”

Adrian Lee knows that he will face plenty of uphill challenges as he ascends to the very top of the MMA mountain. But he's fired up to take any of them down one by one until he reaches the summit.

'The Prodigy' may still have a long way to go in his budding MMA career, but he's taken to it like a duck to water on the global stage of martial arts – and he vows not to slow down anytime soon.

Parry Punch caught up with the MMA whizzkid last week to get his thoughts on what drives him to succeed. Adrian Lee responded by saying:

"You know, for me, I have extremely high expectations of myself and I have extremely high goals of what I want to achieve in this sport."

He added:

"So that's what keeps me going every day. I strive to be better and better. I plan to be at the top of the top when I'm at the end of my career."

Watch the full interview here:

Adrian Lee's ferocious start to life on the global stage, truthfully, doesn't come as much of a surprise.

The 18-year-old's elder siblings, Angela (former ONE atomweight MMA world champion), Christian (reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion), and the late Victoria, have similarly impressed through their careers in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Though the foundation has been there, he's still had a lot of work to prove why he deserves his spot amongst MMA's most elite.

Thus far, 'The Phenom' is currently 2-0 in his career, and he plans to make it three in a row when he returns on one of the promotion's greatest fight cards in history.

Adrian Lee out to stay perfect vs Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

Adrian Lee hops back into action in a lightweight MMA tussle versus Japanese star Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

The Prodigy Training Center has relied on his all-around prowess to power himself to a couple of sensational submission wins over Nico Cornejo and Antonio Mammarella.

He's barely shown any weaknesses across both appearances, and another dominant outing could be in the offing for the in-form teenage sensation in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

