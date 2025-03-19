“I won all of them via KO”- Takeru aims to preserve his perfect record at Saitama Super Arena against Rodtang

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion and now current second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is heading into familiar territory for his next fight.

The 33-year-old Japanese striking veteran will step inside the ring at the iconic Saitama Super Arena once again seeking victory, which he has done countless times before in his epic fighting career.

Now, Takeru is preparing to get the biggest win of them against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru recalled his time at Saitama Super Arena.

'Natural Born Krusher' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Yes, I do [remember my time at Saitama Super Arena]. In fact, I won all of them via KO."

Takeru added:

"Right now, I am focused 100 percent on my fight against Rodtang so I cannot think about anything else."

Needless to say, Takeru simply cannot wait to step inside the Circle against Rodtang this weekend, and seems confident that he can get the job done.

Takeru Segawa set for epic duel with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese superstar 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa is set to face global icon 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

