“I got his attention” - Takeru says he could have performed better against Superlek if not for bothersome leg

Takeru Segawa believes he would have beaten Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year if his leg hadn't gotten injured. Takeru made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in January 2024 at ONE 165.

Unfortunately for him, Takeru was thoroughly defeated in a tough battle against Superlek as 'The Kicking Machine' battered his lead leg into oblivion, obviously hampering the Japanese fighter's movement.

The result was a five-round unanimous decision loss to the Thai icon, and a few months rehabilitating from his injuries. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru looked back on that fight and addressed what went wrong.

'The Natural Born Krusher' said:

"I managed to hit him with some solid, well-timed strikes. Before I had him against the ropes in round three, I nailed him with a combo anchored by a crescent kick and I saw that I got his attention. Having said that, I could only kick so hard with a broken knee, so I felt hampered in trying to fight to the best of my ability."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Takeru back in action, and he heads back to the Circle this weekend for the biggest fight of his career.

Takeru Segawa to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in Japan

Takeru Segawa is set to welcome Rodtang Jitmuangnon to his home country when the two meet in the ONE Championship Circle this weekend. The two throw down in a five-round flyweight kickboxing matchup in the headliner of ONE 172.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

