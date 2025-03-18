  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I got his attention” - Takeru says he could have performed better against Superlek if not for bothersome leg

“I got his attention” - Takeru says he could have performed better against Superlek if not for bothersome leg

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:18 GMT
Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship
Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 - Photo by ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa believes he would have beaten Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year if his leg hadn't gotten injured. Takeru made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in January 2024 at ONE 165.

Ad

Unfortunately for him, Takeru was thoroughly defeated in a tough battle against Superlek as 'The Kicking Machine' battered his lead leg into oblivion, obviously hampering the Japanese fighter's movement.

The result was a five-round unanimous decision loss to the Thai icon, and a few months rehabilitating from his injuries. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru looked back on that fight and addressed what went wrong.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Natural Born Krusher' said:

"I managed to hit him with some solid, well-timed strikes. Before I had him against the ropes in round three, I nailed him with a combo anchored by a crescent kick and I saw that I got his attention. Having said that, I could only kick so hard with a broken knee, so I felt hampered in trying to fight to the best of my ability."
Ad

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Takeru back in action, and he heads back to the Circle this weekend for the biggest fight of his career.

Takeru Segawa to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in Japan

Takeru Segawa is set to welcome Rodtang Jitmuangnon to his home country when the two meet in the ONE Championship Circle this weekend. The two throw down in a five-round flyweight kickboxing matchup in the headliner of ONE 172.

Ad

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी