“I definitely had my moments in that fight” - Takeru rues missed opportunity to shock the world against Superlek

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion and current second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is heading into his world title showdown with Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon next weekend, but he can't help but look back at a missed opportunity against another Thai great last year.

Ad

Takeru made his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization in January of 2024, when he challenged 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 for flyweight kickboxing gold.

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old Takeru lost that showdown via five-round unanimous decision at ONE 165 at home in Tokyo, getting his leg battered into injury in the process.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru talked about that fight and analyzed what went wrong.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"Given the result of the fight, I would say that it exposed some holes in my game and left me with challenges I had to confront, but I also felt that I definitely had my moments in that fight."

Needless to say, Takeru is looking to exact revenge and gain redemption at the same time in his next fight, when he meets Rodtang at ONE 172.

Ad

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon battle in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 in Japan

'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan will finally lock horns with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand.

The two do battle in a ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.