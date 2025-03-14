“I hope to carry the Japanese kickboxing world” - Takeru reacts to being compared to Japanese MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion and current second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender Takeru Segawa was recently likened to Japanese baseball megastar Shohei Ohtani.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru reacted to ONE CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong referring to him as the Shohei Ohtani of Japanese martial arts.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"Well, Ohtani and I are different individuals and stand on our own separate ground, respectively. So I do not necessarily want to be placed on the same pedestal as him. Having said that, I hope to carry the Japanese kickboxing world and impart inspiration and power to not only Japanese kids but to kickboxing fans around the world."

Needless to say, Takeru will get the chance to further his star power when he finally steps into the ring to fight the man he came to ONE Championship for -- Thai icon 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Fans won't have to wait long to see this super-fight in all its glory.

Takeru Segawa takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE 172 main event in Saitama

Takeru Segawa will face former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 on March 23, 2025.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

