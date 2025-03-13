  • home icon
Rodtang addresses potential showdown with Kongthoranee when he returns to Muay Thai: “He has a lot of talent”

Modified Mar 13, 2025 07:30 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current first-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is taking a small detour to compete in the kickboxing fight of the century next weekend.

But the 27-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym representative says he will return to Muay Thai soon after to reclaim what he lost.

Rodtang is gearing up to face Japanese icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight, but says he has his eye on fighting fellow Thai Kongthoranee Sor Sommai when he returns to 'the art of eight limbs.'

Speaking at a recent ONE 172 open workout held in Thailand, Rodtang mentioned a potential showdown with the rising Thai star and what that would look like.

'The Iron Man' said:

"Kongthoranee has very heavy weapons, right and left kicks, and punches. You can’t be careless. He has a lot of talent."

Needless to say, Rodtang is ready to put on a show against Takeru next weekend in Japan, and he is more than ready to return to Muay Thai when he gets the job done.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally books Takeru Segawa showdown for ONE 172 in Japan

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon can't wait to do the dance with rival 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan.

The two lock horns next weekend in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

