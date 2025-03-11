“This will be my masterpiece fight” - Takeru vows to unleash his full capabilities in career-defining match vs. Rodtang

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender and former multi-time K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan promises fans he will put on his best performance yet when he enters the Circle next week.

Takeru is getting ready for the biggest fight of his entire career when he faces off against Muay Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand in front of his hometown crowd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent open workout held in Tokyo, Takeru is planning to showcase his best skills in the upcoming battle with Rodtang.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"When I said this will be my masterpiece fight - I've fought as a champion, in K-1, representing Japan. This time, I want to fight exactly how I want to."

It sounds like Takeru is looking to put on a display of skills that fans have known him for, which means all-out, non-stop aggression. That should produce incredible fireworks against a guy like Rodtang, who also loves to move forward throwing punches.

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two trade leather for the first time.

Takeru Segawa faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon in five-round non-title affair at ONE 172 in Japan

'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is all but ready to step inside the Circle and go to war with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

