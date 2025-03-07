“Close the show in the best way” - Takeru guarantees fireworks in main event banger with Rodtang at ONE 172

Former multi-time K-1 world champion and current second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is looking to put on a show in front of his hometown fans when the 33-year-old star heads to the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Takeru will finally trade leather with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in arguably the year's most anticipated fight.

Speaking at a recent ONE 172 open workout held in Japan, Takeru says he will be looking to end matters early against the Thai icon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Natural Born Crusher' stated:

"As the main event fighter representing Japan, I intend to secure a victory and close the show in the best way."

Takeru Segawa is one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world. He joined ONE Championship in January 2024 with the purpose of facing the best in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, the Japanese star finally gets his chance against Rodtang, the man he has been calling out for more than a year.

Ad

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon battle for flyweight kickboxing glory at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese superstar 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa will be looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two do battle in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.