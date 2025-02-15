WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon has Jakarta in the palm of his hands in spectacular ONE debut against Sergio Wielzen

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's ONE Championship debut in September 2018 versus Sergio Wielzen kicked off a legendary run that few could have predicted.

Ad

Rodtang brought out every trick in the bag against the Surinamese standout, highlighted by the relentless barrages that have become a staple in his ONE tenure.

Before 'The Iron Man' steps into the ONE Circle for the 19th time in a few weeks, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared highlights of Rodtang's unanimous decision victory over Wielzen on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Defeating 'Samurai' started a 10-fight winning streak for the Thai superstar, which includes claiming the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown from current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019. He solidified his reign with a third-round TKO in their January 2020 rematch.

The Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate successfully defended the throne three more times before being stripped of it prior to his November 2024 defense against Jacob Smith for missing weight. Rodtang cruised to a unanimous decision win but was ineligible to win back the gold.

Ad

Rodtang ecstatic to fight in Japan in March

Rodtang's 19th fight under the ONE banner will be against Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

With the stacked card happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Rodtang could not hide his excitement about returning to The Land of the Rising Sun. During the December press conference for ONE 172, the 27-year-old stated:

Ad

"I'm genuinely happy to fight in Japan. Japan is like my second home. While I'm disappointed I couldn't return for a while, I'm excited about this fight. I'll fight as if Japan is my home, so please look forward to it."

Tickets are available via EPlus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.