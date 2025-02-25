“Let’s have fun” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon can’t wait to trade limb and leather with Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in Saitama

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is getting impatient waiting for his impending super fight against Takeru Segawa in Japan.

Ad

The two striking legends will square off in a flyweight kickboxing spectacle in the main event of the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The huge showdown between Takeru and Rodtang was announced as early as December 2024, and the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion can practically hear the roar of the Japanese crowd for their impending matchup.

Taking to Instagram, Rodtang described his excitement in trading bombs with Takeru and will stop at nothing to deliver a fitting show-closer at ONE 172.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Rodtang Jitmuangnon wrote:

"One month that I have been waiting, my body is ready to add you [to mny victim list]. Thank you to all the fans around the world who have been waiting for my big fight. Let‘s have fun.👊🏻👊🏻🇯🇵🇹🇭"

Rodtang and Takeru are two of this generation's most instrumental fighters. Both have helped elevate Muay Thai and kickboxing to greater global fame.

Ad

Takeru is often considered one of the greatest Japanese kickboxers of all time and is the only fighter to become a three-division champion under the famed K-1 Kickboxing organization.

'The Natural Born Crusher' captured the K-1 super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles from 2015 to 2018.

Rodtang, meanwhile, captivated global audiences with his terrifying 'Iron Man' persona, which mixed unstoppable offense with invulnerable fortitude.

The Thai superstar reigned as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion from 2019 to 2024, only losing the strap on the scales when he missed weight for his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith in November 2024.

Ad

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at EPlus, and the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon admits he was scared of fighting when he was growing up

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is now the personification of raw Muay Thai excitement, but there was a time when the Thai megastar was apprehensive of even stepping between the ropes.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang admitted that he was scared of fighting as a child.

"When I was young, I didn't like Muay Thai because I was scared. I didn't like to fight. I preferred soccer."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.