“I was scared” - Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon admits he didn’t like fighting in Muay Thai when he was growing up

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is undoubtedly the personification of raw violence, but there was a time when he was the complete opposite.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion revealed that he didn't like Muay Thai when growing up in Thailand.

Rodtang said he was even scared of fighting and preferred playing football instead of competing in Muay Thai.

"When I was young, I didn't like Muay Thai because I was scared. I didn't like to fight. I preferred soccer," said Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

However, that timid persona got booted out and Rodtang eventually emerged as the picture of raw Muay Thai excitement in his professional career.

Rodtang became an absolute sensation in Thailand leading to his global debut when he stepped inside the ONE Championship circle in September 2018.

Dubbed 'The Iron Man', Rodtang captivated the planet with his adamantine chin and unrelenting offense en route to capturing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019.

Rodtang would reign over the division from 2019 to 2024, only losing the gold when he missed weight for his last world title defense against Jacob Smith -- a match that he would ultimately win via unanimous decision.

However, Rodtang was ineligible to recapture the gold due to his weight miss.

Despite relinquishing the strap, Rodtang remains one of the world's best fighters and he'll prove that reputation once more in Japan.

Rodtang will take on Japanese legend Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at EPlus.

Former foe Denis Puric confident Rodtang Jitmuangnon will manhandle Takeru Segawa at ONE 172

Denis Puric is just one of the millions of fans waiting for Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa to finally throw it down in Japan.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric expressed his confidence in Rodtang heading to ONE 172:

"That's a very low percentage. There's not a lot of ‘lack’ in his offense, because he's so experienced. You see how he manhandled f***ing Jacob Smith like a f***ing rag doll. He just played with him. He played with him for five rounds, bro. He had nothing on him. It's experience plus he's talented right? So, I think that that's it."

