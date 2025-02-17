"100% war with Rodtang" - Fans feel the sheer electricity Rodtang brought against Sergio Wielzen in ONE Championship debut

The ONE Championship debut of Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September 2018 still has fans buzzing, mainly because of how easily he dominated Sergio Wielzen in their three-round battle.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared highlights of Rodtang's near-flawless maiden outing on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Fans marveled at how the passionate Thai icon ultimately claimed the unanimous decision victory over the decorated vet in the comments section:

"I love watching Rodtang fight 🔥🔥 Can't wait!"

"100% war with Rodtang ⚔️"

"Next level flow 🔥🔥"

"Rodtang the man the legend."

"He is strong and doesn't bleed."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The Jitmuangnon Gym product would win his next nine fights, earmarked by taking the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship from Jonathan Haggerty, the current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, in August 2019.

Rodtang successfully defended the gold five times before being stripped of it in November 2024, ahead of what would have been his defense versus Jacob Smith, for missing weight.

While he wants to reclaim the crown, the 27-year-old will first have business to attend to on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Rodtang eager to have his barnburner with Takeru

On that date, Rodtang will trade leather with Japanese great Takeru Segawa under flyweight kickboxing rules in the show-closer of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. They were supposed to fight in January 2024 at ONE 165, but Rodtang was forced off the card due to an injury.

He is raring to make up for lost time and finally fight Takeru, which he doubled down on during the recent ONE 172 press conference:

"For me, this is my second press conference. I really want today to be a fight day. Because now I'm more than ready to fight Takeru."

Tickets are available via EPlus.

