“He just played with him” - Denis Puric believes Rodtang will ‘manhandle’ Takeru like he did against Jacob Smith

Veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric sees Thai superstar Rodtang Jiitmuangnon dominating Japanese counterpart Takeru Segawa in their much-awaited showdown next month in Japan. He believes the latter does not have the firepower to keep in step with 'The Iron Man'.

'The Bosnian Menace' shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA as he touched on the scheduled flyweight kickboxing fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, citing as proof what the Jitmuangnon Gym standout did in his last fight against British striker Jacob Smith.

He said:

"That's a very low percentage. There's not a lot of ‘lack’ in his offense, because he's so experienced. You see how he manhandled f***ing Jacob Smith like a f***ing rag doll. He just played with him. He played with him for five rounds, bro. He had nothing on him. It's experience plus he's talented right? So, I think that that's it."

Rodtang took on Smith back in November and executed a master class in striking. He was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for missing weight in the lead-up and was ineligible to win it back in the match, but it did not stop him from going for the dominant win by decision.

The match against Takeru, meanwhile, is a realization of a long-planned match, which was set rolling since 'The Natural Born Crusher' joined ONE Championship in 2023.

The Japanese kickboxing legend is coming off his first victory in ONE in September, knocking out rising Burmese star Thant Zin. The win was a bounce-back for him after losing in his promotional debut in January last year to Superlek Kiatmoo9 by decision in a barnburner of a match.

ONE 172 takes place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and is available live at watchonefc.com.

Takeru expects to go through the wringer against Rodtang

Even without the warning of Denis Puric, Takeru Segawa is fully aware of what he is up against at ONE 172 in Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He, however, assured he will be ready to take the challenge head-on.

The Japanese star pointed that out in one of the earlier press conferences for the marquee event marking the return of ONE Championship to Japan, highlighting that 'The Iron Man' has skills that are to contend with.

He said:

"Rodtang is truly strong. While he's known for brawling and intensity, he has incredible technique. He has Muay Thai skills."

Takeru was initially penciled in to take on the Jitmuangnon Gym standout in January last year, but it was scrap after the latter got injured.

