"Presses forward and suffocates his opponent" - Fans feel Rodtang's sheer power in complete dominance over Joseph Lasiri

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:02 GMT
Rodtang fighting Joseph Lasiri in November 2022. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's November 2022 defense of the gold versus Joseph Lasiri remains one of the most memorable showings in his 18-fight ONE tenure.

Despite Lasiri also employing a high-pressure style, 'The Iron Man' methodically walked him down en route to a successful defense of the gold via unanimous decision.

Relive the entire world title tile below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

In the comments section, fans gave an overwhelmingly positive review of Rodtang's performance against the former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. They wrote:

"Not one slow or dull moment in this or any Rodtang fight. Just presses forward and suffocates his opponent. Amazing."
"Rodtang just looks so calm and at home, then explodes with deadly precision lol he's also a unit."
"Rodtang wants to fight. That's the differenz between Thais and others. Thais want to FIGHT, others wants to win. I was teached by a Thai 🙏🏻, and I thank god for that."
"The Tank.. A living legend in he process.."
"Rodtang is a pure beast 💪"
Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

For his 19th bout under the ONE banner, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete will head to the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, to face hometown hero Takeru Segawa under flyweight kickboxing rules at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Tickets are available via EPlus.

Denis Puric excited to watch Rodtang vs. Takeru clash

Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric will be among the many fans and ONE Championship athletes excited to see the Thai great and Takeru finally exchange leather.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' shared:

"I know Rodtang has been wanting to fight him for a long time, and I think Takeru feels the same. They want to fight each other, two of the best guys in the world going at it."

Edited by Anurag Mitra
