“Two of the best guys in the world going at it” - Denis Puric hyped that long-overdue Takeru-Rodtang showdown is finally happening

Veteran striker Denis Puric is excited to finally see the long-planned showdown between martial arts superstars Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon go down next month. He believes fans are in for a treat as they get to see two of the best to have done it go at it.

Takeru versus Segawa will headline ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and played under flyweight kickboxing rules. The showdown has been in the pipeline since the former came on board ONE Championship in 2023.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview, Puric shared his thoughts on the marquee battle, highlighting how he sees it as an absolute barnburner for the protagonists' desire to get the better of the other.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"I know Rodtang has been wanting to fight him for a long time, and I think Takeru feels the same. They want to fight each other, two of the best guys in the world going at it."

Takeru got his maiden victory in ONE Championship back in September with a second-round knockout victory over rising Burmese star Thant Zin. It was a bounce-back win for him after losing in his promotional debut in January last year by decision to Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

His opponent, Rodtang, meanwhile, is coming off a decision victory over British fighter Jacob Smith in a rematch last November. It was initially a title fight for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt that 'The Iron Man' long held. He, however, was stripped of it in the lead-up for missing weight and was ineligible to win it back in said fight.

ONE 171 marks the return of ONE to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' for the second straight year. For more information on the event, check out watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang touts exciting showdown against Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said fight fans should expect all-out action when he and Takeru Segawa clash at ONE 172 next month in Japan,

He made the assurance during one of the earlier press conferences for the event late last year, underscoring that the showdown is the fight to catch for the explosiveness it packs.

Rodtang said:

"I believe we can show everyone the fight they've been waiting for. Please look forward to it."

ONE 172 will see Rodtang, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion, compete in his fourth kickboxing match in ONE Championship since joining the promotion in 2018.

