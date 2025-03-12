“Rodtang’s fight IQ is the best” - Johan Ghazali believes Takeru won’t be able to outsmart ‘The Iron Man’

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali can't wait to witness history go down next weekend when ONE Championship returns to 'the land of the rising sun' for its biggest event of the year.

In the main event of ONE 172, former multi-division K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa will face flyweight Muay Thai icon 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round, non-title affair.

Like millions of fans worldwide, Ghazali is intrigued by this once-in-a-lifetime matchup, and he knows who he's picking to win.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali says Rodtang may be too slick for Takeru.

'Jojo' said:

"I feel Takeru’s experience can’t match Rodtang. Rodtang’s fight IQ is the best. I feel like the only person who can beat Rodtang right now is Superlek. Other than that, there’s not much competition for him."

Needless to say, the Takeru vs. Rodtang showdown will be one for the books and fans will not want to miss all the action that goes down in Japan in just less than two weeks' time.

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon finally face off at ONE 172 in Japan

'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan will take the biggest fight of his career into his own backyard when he faces former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two will throw down in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight, which also serves as the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

