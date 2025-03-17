“It gives me more motivation” - Rodtang admits rivalry with Takeru help reignite his inner fire

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current first-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand has long reached the pinnacle of his sport.

But a recent budding rivalry with Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa has admittedly reignited a fire in the Thai icon.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang says he is now more motivated than ever before to claim victory, just over a week to go until his highly anticipated showdown with Takeru.

'The Iron Man' told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

"Is there pressure? No, there’s not much pressure. It’s more like it gives me more motivation. Before, I didn't practice in the morning. But now I have to wake up at 7:30 or 8:00 a.m. to practice in the morning every day."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa finally meet in the Circle. Fans won't have to wait long as the event happens next weekend in front of Takeru's hometown fans.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon locks horns with Takeru Segawa in much-awaited super-fight at ONE 172 in Japan

Muay Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally get the opportunity to fight former K-1 kickboxing world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan.

The two throw down in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

