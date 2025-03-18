Rodtang pulling out all the stops to counter Takeru’s punishing kicking repertoire: “We studied his fight videos”

Former undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current first-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand has done his due diligence in studying upcoming opponent 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

Rodtang has spent months decoding Takeru's aggressive, fan-friendly style, and the Jitmuangnon Gym representative believes he has the Japanese fighter's tendencies locked down.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang shared his thoughts and observations on Takeru's game and what his thought process is like heading into their highly anticipated matchup.

'The Iron Man' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It's hard for me to predict Takeru's kicks. But we strudied his fight videos. What kind of setup does he do before going to kick? Does he surprise his opponent first or set the range to allow him to throw that weapon?"

Rodtang and Takeru finally throw down this weekend in arguably the most influential kickboxing fight of the last decade. It is Thailand versus Japan when 'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Born Krusher' trade strikes in the Circle.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa battle for bragging rights at ONE 172 in Japan

There's no world title on the line, but the stakes can't get any higher for 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

The two striking elite lock horns in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view only on watch.onefc.com.

