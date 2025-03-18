“Force myself to eat properly” - Rodtang says hiring a nutritionist has been a game-changer for his clash with Takeru

Former undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand has had his fair share of troubles on the scale.

Missing weight and failing hydration tests have almost become a norm for the striking demigod.

However, a recent decision to hire a professional nutritionist to help him manage his fitness has proven to be an absolute game changer for the Jitmuangnon gym representative, and now Rodtang is the best he's ever been ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about his decision to hire a professional to help him manage his weight and hydration.

'The Iron Man' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I had to force myself to eat properly. The food the nutritionist gave me each meal that came in small portions, but I ate all three meals as he ordered. As time passed, I didn’t feel very hungry anymore. I could train normally without feeling hungry and sleep well. And I also received sports science assistance from BDMS Hospital."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see the best version of Rodtang in the Circle this weekend, when he heads to 'the land of the rising sun' to showcase his skills.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon to face Takeru Segawa in flyweight kickboxing banger at ONE 172 in Japan

Muay Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to face former K-1 kickboxing world champion 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan in a highly anticipated showdown this weekend.

The two face off in a five-round ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

