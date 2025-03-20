“I’m in a great place” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee thanks ONE for giving him a platform to share his talents with the world

18-year-old Singaporean-American mixed martial arts prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is following in his esteemed siblings' footsteps.

Younger brother to former atomweight MMA queen 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and current two-division titleholder 'The Warrior' Christian Lee, Adrian is in a great position to achieve success in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to Parry Punch in a recent guest appearance, Lee expressed his gratitude to ONE Championship for giving him the global platform to showcase his skills.

'The Phenom' said:

"Right now, I’m in a great place, and I’m really grateful for everything that ONE Championship has given me. Right now, I’m very happy with where I’m at. I plan to take it one fight at a time. And wherever the future takes me, it takes me."

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is set to return to action in the ring against Japanese veteran Takeharu Ogawa.

The two throw down in a three-round lightweight MMA contest at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Adrian Lee credits older brother Christian for unleashing his potential: "He’s definitely leveled up my game"

According to 18-year-old rising star Adrian Lee, his biggest advantage in his career is being Christian Lee's younger brother. Because of this, 'The Phenom' is able to learn a lot from his sibling.

Lee told Parry Punch:

"I definitely have a big advantage over other young and rising stars around my age because of how experienced I’ve gotten with all the competition I’ve had over the years and having a two-division champ as a brother. He’s the best of the best and I get to train with him every day. So he’s definitely leveled up my game a lot."

