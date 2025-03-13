“It's more mental than anything” - MMA wunderkind Adrian Lee shares insightful philosophy about professional fighting

18-year-old Singaporean-American MMA prodigy 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is a fighter, true and true.

The teenage sensation who hails from Hawaii is the youngest member of the famed Lee family, and fighting has always been in his blood.

Always in prime fighting shape, Lee knew the importance of hard training in preparation for his fights. But he also understands there's a mental aspect to the game that he has to give importance to.

Speaking to Story of the Fight in a recent guest appearance, Lee talked about how important the mental side of fighting is to his career.

'The Phenom' said:

"When people talk about our family, [that] we’re like, overtraining, it is a thing. But it's more mental than anything. So I think as long as you keep your mental [health] in check, you know, you can train as hard as you can."

It appears as though the youngest Lee is in a fantastic state of mind heading into his next fight, which will come next weekend when 'The Phenom' heads to Japan for another stiff test.

Adrian Lee to compete at Saitama Super Arena in a stacked ONE 172

18-year-old rising MMA star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee will be looking for his third consecutive victory in the world's largest martial arts organization as he takes on Japanese banger Shozo Isojima.

The two will throw down in a three-round lightweight MMA bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

