  • “I want to show something” - Croatian destroyer Roberto Soldic proud to display his true prowess

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 06:51 GMT
Roberto Soldic - Photo by ONE Championship
Former two-division KSW champion and now ONE Championship welterweight MMA superstar 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic of Croatia bounced back from an underwhelming start to his career in the world's largest martial arts organization with an emphatic victory.

Soldic debuted for ONE Championship with a No Contest against Murad Ramazanov in December of 2022. Months later, he got knocked out by former champion Zebaztian Kadestam inside of two rounds.

At ONE 171: Qatar last week, Soldic finally got a win on the board with an explosive left-hook knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev in what will likely go down as a clear-cut knockout of the year contender.

At the post-event press conference, Soldic address concerns he was shying away from fighting after the two losses.

'Robocop' said:

"It's a fight, emotional. I mean, like, when I'm like this, calm and I had the pressure, but not like, against Zebaztian, because Murad [Ramazanov] hit me so hard in the groin. The groin shot. And this was upsetting. People say that I ran away from the cage, and then I want to show something."
ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Roberto Soldic declares his arrival on big stage, calls for title shot: "I will be a big problem for anyone"

After a slow kickstart to his ONE Championship campaign, 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic is excited to announce that he's back and ready to go for the gold.

He told the media:

"Anyway, I said before the future is mine, and when I step into the cage, I will be a big problem for anyone you know. And I hope I fight for the title."

Edited by C. Naik
